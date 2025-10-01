The Asian Cricket Council (ACC), led by Mohsin Naqvi, has expressed regret over the Asia Cup 2025 trophy fiasco. Naqvi, who is also the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and is a key figure in Pakistan's political spectrum, was confronted over his decision not to hand over the Asia Cup trophy to the Indian team after the final last Sunday by two Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials. As per NDTV sources, the Asian cricket body has expressed 'regret' over the trophy controversy, saying such a situation could have been avoided. However, it has also been learned that Naqvi hasn't issued a formal apology for his actions in the trophy ceremony.

NDTV sources also confirmed that Naqvi is set to fly to Lahore today, with there being no clarity over what happens with the Asia Cup trophy and the winners' medals. Naqvi decided to take the Asia Cup trophy and the medals to his hotel room in Dubai after storming out of the presentation ceremony on Sunday. The trophy and the medals have been kept in his hotel room since then.

As the logjam continues, it has also been learned through sources that diplomatic back-channel negotiations are on to bring the trophy to India.

BCCI Raises Strong Objection In ACC Meeting

Representing the BCCI, Rajeev Shukla and Ashish Shelar attended an ACC meeting virtually on Tuesday, where objections over Mohsin Naqvi's actions were made.

"Shukla and Shelar categorically said that the trophy should be handed over to the winning team. It is an ACC trophy and it doesn't belong to an individual. Naqvi did not say no to it, he was passing the buck," a PTI report quoted a source as saying.

"Naqvi insisted that the matter should not be discussed in the AGM and should be brought up separately at some other time. The single point agenda of the meeting was to elect a Vice-Chairman but even that was deferred." Naqvi, it is understood, did not congratulate the BCCI members for India winning the Asia Cup but was forced by Shelar to formally praise the Suryakumar Yadav-led side's unbeaten performance.

"When the meeting started, the Chairman (Naqvi), in his brief opening remark, congratulated Nepal for winning against the West Indies and Mongolia for becoming an ACC member and concluded.

"That was when Shelar raised the point that 'why are you not congratulating India for the Asia Cup title?' He forced Naqvi to congratulate and the PCB chief agreed and duly congratulated," the source went on.

The BCCI has also said that it is looking to take the matter to the ICC which will hold its meeting in November.

"Shukla and Shelar argued that the ACC should keep the trophy in the office and the BCCI would get it collected. They said 'we want the trophy as legitimate winners.' Naqvi was passing the buck, not saying no at the same time.

"It was made clear that the BCCI will complain to the ICC and Shelar briefly left the meeting," said the source who quoted Naqvi as saying that the latter felt "like a cartoon" and was embarrassed while waiting for the victorious Indian team at the podium.

With PTI Inputs