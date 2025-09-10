Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav credited his recent work on fitness and bowling propelling him to have everything going in a perfect way to pick a match-winning spell in India's commanding nine-wicket win over the UAE to begin their 2025 Asia Cup campaign on a grand note. At the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Kuldeep became the wrecker-in-chief by finishing with extraordinary figures of 4-7, including three wickets in a single over, as India bowled out UAE for just 57 in 13.1 overs, before completing the chase in 27 balls.

"It was tough for me (to not play a lot in recent months). I was working on my bowling and my fitness as well (with Adrian le Roux, our Strength & Conditioning coach), and everything was going perfect (tonight).”

“The length matters a lot, reading the batters. Specially in this format, the length is the main thing and reading the batters and what they are trying to do. Reacting to what the batter was trying to do (off the next ball)," Kuldeep said in the post-match presentation ceremony after being named Player of the Match.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav praised the all-round effort of his side in a clinical campaign opening win. "Wanted to see how the wicket was playing (after electing to bowl first), it was the same in the second innings as well. Clinical performance from the boys. Wanted good energy and attitude in the field and that carried over into the batting.”

“Recently, a lot of boys were here during the Champions Trophy. It (the pitch) looked good but it looked on the slower side. It is very hot here, so thought spinners might have a bit more dominance, but nice support shown by Hardik, Bumrah and Dube.”

Left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma made a blazing 30, and Suryakumar lauded him for the same. “He is a phenomenal batter and that is the reason he is the world number one (batter) right now. He keeps the team first, irrespective of the score, and that is unbelievable from him. We all are excited, everyone wants to play a good game and we are really looking forward to it (the clash against Pakistan on September 14)."

UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem rued his side's collapse after a promising start, and promised the team would come back stronger in group games against Oman and Pakistan. "We started well as a batting team but we lost wickets in a cluster, and that cost us the game. We can say that they (India) are a brilliant team and are bowling really well.”

“They executed their plan for every batter. That is why they are the number one team. As a team, we have to come back stronger and we have to learn from these mistakes, and hopefully we can come back stronger."

