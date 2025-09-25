India guaranteed their spot in the Asia Cup 2025 final with a comfortable victory over Bangladesh in Dubai on Wednesday. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side continued their unbeaten run in the competition with yet another win in their Super Four encounter. Abhishek Sharma was the top performer with the bat once again as he slammed a 37-ball-75 to take India to a par total of 168/6 in 20 overs. In response, Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets while Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy contributed with two each to bundle out Bangladesh for 127. The result meant that India became the first team to reach the Asia Cup 2025 final while Sri Lanka were eliminated. As a result, the winner of the Super 4 clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh on Thursday is guaranteed to become the second team to reach the final.

With India beating Bangladesh, Pakistan's fortunes remain in their own hands. The Salman Ali Agha-led side need to win their match against Bangladesh and it will take their tally to 4 points from 2 matches.

The similar is true for Bangladesh as well. They have 2 points in 2 games and a win against Pakistan will take them to the summit clash. The match between India and Sri Lanka will be a dead rubber clash.

Bangladesh stand-in skipper Zaker Ali opened up about their upcoming match against Pakistan.

"It's quite surprising, but I take the preparation. All the credit goes to the boys, after ten overs they adjusted brilliantly. We can take lots of things from this game, we have another game tomorrow. We have to keep in mind that we can win tomorrow and play the final. Let's see what kind of combination we are going to go but we will give our best," he said at the post-match presentation.