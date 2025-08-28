Asia Cup 2025 is just around the corner and Team India is all set to take part in the T20 continental tournament. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the squad features the likes of Shubman Gill, who is also the vice captain, Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and others. India is placed in Group A alongside the UAE, Pakistan and Oman. India will begin its campaign on September 10 against the UAE. Ahead of the tournament, former India opener Virender Sehwag named three players who can be the game changers for Team India.

Sehwag named pacer Jasprit Bumrah along with young Abhishek Sharma and mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy.

"I think Abhishek Sharma can be a game-changer. Bumrah is always a game-changer. Varun Chakravarthy, with his mystery bowling, was very effective in the Champions Trophy and in the T20 format as well. So, these are some game changers for India who can win matches on their own," said Sehwag on Sony Sports.

The workload management became a much-talked-about topic after the conclusion of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Some fans and former cricketers questioned why Jasprit Bumrah was restricted to just three appearances while Mohammed Siraj played all five tests on the trot.

Sehwag gave his take on whether workload management holds much relevance in the sport. He believes it doesn't have much prominence in the batter's aspect but matters for bowlers, especially the speedsters.

"I think workload is important, especially for bowlers. For batsmen, I don't think workload is a problem, since they can play and don't have to play too many matches anyway. So, I think it's important mainly for bowlers, especially fast bowlers," he said.

"If they are managed properly, they can play for a longer time. For India, it's important that all fast bowlers stay fit, because in big events like the Asia Cup or World Cup, if they are available, India's chances of winning will be higher," he added.

(With ANI Inputs)