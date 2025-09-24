Pakistan kept their dreams of reaching the Asia Cup 2025 final alive with a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their Super 4 clash on Tuesday. Pakistan restricted Sri Lanka to 133/8 with Shaheen Afridi taking three wickets while Hussain Talat and Haris Rauf contributed with two each. Kamindu Mendis was the top scorer for Sri Lanka with 50. In response, Mohammad Nawaz and Talat stitched together a brilliant partnership after a rocky start as Pakistan chased down the target in 18 overs. As a result, Pakistan have 2 points from 2 matches in the Super 4 stage and they can still reach the Asia Cup final.

If Pakistan win their final Super 4 match against Bangladesh, they will have a brilliant chance of reaching the final. If Bangladesh lose against India, they will also have 2 points from 2 matches. In that case, their match against Pakistan will become a virtual qualifier for the summit clash.

If Bangladesh win against India, they will have 4 points from 2 matches. A win for Pakistan against Bangladesh and a loss for India against Sri Lanka will guarantee that Pakistan will reach the final.

However, if Pakistan beat Bangladesh and India beat Sri Lanka in their final match after losing to Bangladesh, all three teams will have 4 points with Sri Lanka at 0. In that case, the two finalists will be decided by Net Run Rate (NRR).

If Pakistan lose their match against Bangladesh and India lose both of their remaining games against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh will be guaranteed of a spot in the final. India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan will have 2 points each, and the other finalist will be decided by NRR.

India will take on Bangladesh on Wednesday, while Pakistan will face Bangladesh on Thursday. The final Super 4 match will take place between India and Sri Lanka on Friday.