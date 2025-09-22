Pakistan's hopes of qualifying for the final suffered an early blow in the Super 4s stage of the Asia Cup 2025, suffering a 6-wicket defeat against India on Sunday. The defeat doesn't end Pakistan's chances of qualifying for the final, as it wasn't a knockout semi-final that they faced against India, but a round-robin Super4 format. While India have taken one step into the final with their comprehensive victory against Pakistan, Salman Agha's men now have to produce a flawless run in the remaining Super 4 matches to face Suryakumar Yadav's side for the third time in this tournament.

How Pakistan Can Still Make It To Asia Cup 2025 Final:

Pakistan face Sri Lanka in their next match of the Super 4s on Tuesday. The Lankans won Group B of the Asia Cup by winning all three of their matches, beating Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong. But, they lost their opening Super 4 match against Bangladesh on Saturday.

Pakistan have to beat Sri Lanka at all costs, else their elimination from the tournament would become a mere formality.

If Pakistan do go on to beat Sri Lanka, they would next face Bangladesh on Thursday. A victory against Bangladesh would all but guarantee their progression to the Asia Cup final, which is to be played on Sunday.

It also has to be noted that neither Bangladesh, nor Sri Lanka is out of the qualification race for the final. While Bangladesh already have one win to their name, the Lankans have what it takes to stun any team in the tournament.

Asia Cup Super 4s Points Table:

India: 2 points from 1 match (1 win, 0 losses). Net Run Rate (NRR) is +0.689.

Bangladesh: 2 points from 1 match (1 win, 0 losses). Net Run Rate (NRR) is +0.121.

Sri Lanka: 0 points from 1 match (0 wins, 1 loss). Net Run Rate (NRR) is -0.121.

Pakistan: 0 points from 1 match (0 wins, 1 loss). Net Run Rate (NRR) is -0.689.

Can India Still Miss Out On the Final?

While India made a brilliant start by beating Pakistan in their opening Super 4 match of the Asia Cup, their progression isn't confirmed yet. To make it to the final, India have to win at least one more match.

The Indian team next faces Bangladesh on Wednesday before squaring off against Sri Lanka on Friday. A victory in at least one of the two matches should be enough for India to sail through to the title-decider, but Suryakumar's men would be keen to continue their 100% record in the tournament so far by winning all of the remaining two Super 4 games.