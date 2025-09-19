Asia Cup 2025 Free LIVE Telecast, India vs Oman Live Streaming: India will look to continue their dominant run as they take on Oman in their Asia Cup 2025 Group A match on Friday. India have already booked their spot in the Super Four with impressive wins over UAE and Pakistan. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side is expected to make some changes to their playing XI with star pacer Jasprit Bumrah set to be rested. Couple of other players may also be rested by the team management ahead of their Super Four matches. On the other hand, Oman were eliminated after losing their first two matches against Pakistan and UAE. (Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Score: India vs Oman Live Updates)

Asia Cup 2025 Free LIVE Telecast, India vs Oman Live Streaming: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match take place?

The India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match will take place on Friday, September 19 (IST).

Where will the India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match be held?

The India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in UAE.

What time will the India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match start?

The India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match for free?

The India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match will be televised live for free on DD Sports. The India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 live telecast will also happen on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV. Regional language broadcast will be available on Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 3 HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu) TV channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match?

The India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)