The Pakistan Cricket Board's plans to get match referee Andy Pycroft removed from the Asia Cup 2025 suffered a big setback after the International Cricket Council officially rejected the request. The decision by the top cricketing body comes despite Pakistan's threat of pulling out from the Asia Cup by boycotting the match against UAE. In fact, it was firmly established that the situation arose due to a fault by PCB's Director of Cricket Operations Usman Walha, who didn't apprise his own skipper about the 'no handshake' rule in the match.

It has been reported by PTI that a fuming PCB chief, Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the current chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), ordered the sacking of Walha on Monday for the embarrassment caused to the national cricket team and its captain in the match against India.

The report further claimed that it was Walha's duty to inform Salman about the "No Handshake" policy but he didn't do so and the Pakistan skipper was apparently caught unawares by the turn of events.

With ICC's stance on the matter now crystal clear, Pakistan aren't left with many options to salvage their pride.

Option No. 1: Boycott Match Against UAE

If Pakistan do go ahead with their plan of boycotting the Asia Cup match, as Andy Pycroft wasn't removed, the decision would result in their immediate elimination from the tournament. With India already through to the Super 4s, Pakistan need to beat UAE in their final group fixture. A pull-out from the match would lead to UAE getting 2 points, hence, Pakistan would not be able to qualify for the next round.

Option No. 2: Make Cricket True Priority

After a humiliating defeat against India in the match on Sunday, it's clear that Pakistan's cricketing ability is at an all-time low. Over the last few years, Pakistan have struggled to emerge as a challenging side in any of the three formats. In times like these, the PCB's focus should be entirely on its team's development, but the board continues to make headlines for non-cricketing reasons.

In an ideal situation, the PCB should focus on their next game, against UAE, and focus on sealing Super 4s qualification.