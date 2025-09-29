India's dressing room was full of laughter after their thrilling five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final. Arshdeep Singh gave fans a hilarious nod to the rivalry by recreating a famous viral moment to mock the Pakistan team after India's thrilling final-over win. The Indian pacer shared three videos on social media featuring himself, Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, and Kuldeep Yadav. In the clip, the left-arm pacer jokingly asks Tilak Varma, "Final match, you perform. What happening?" referencing a video that went viral a few years back during Pakistan. Tilak, in a funny manner, replied, "Lot of happening. Winning celebration and a lot of happening."

Arshdeep also asks Abhihshek Sharma -"Full tournament you perform. What happening." The southpaw replies, "Final match. What happening? Good happening. Final match. Sometimes bad happening."

Arshdeep asks a similar question to Kuldeep Yadav who gets surprised at first and then replies, "What happening? Happening good."

The viral moment that Arshdeep was imitating is from an interview during the Bangladesh Premier League. A presenter, who was not well-versed in English, tried to ask the question to Andre Russell, who was left confused. The funny broken-English interview went viral on social media and is now widely used as a joke.

Arshdeep, Harshit Rana, and Jitesh Sharma also trolled Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed by imitating his celebration style post-match.

In a thrilling low-scoring final, Tilak Varma kept his cool till the end as India clinched their ninth title with a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the 2025 edition final. With this, India defeated Pakistan three times in the Asia Cup 2025 - the first two wins came on September 14 (Group Stage) and September 21 (Super 4 Stage). In the final, India bowled out Pakistan for a modest 146 and then chased down the target of 147 with two balls remaining.

