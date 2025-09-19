The Pakistan Cricket Board vs International Cricket Council saga over match referee Andy Pycroft's conduct on the India vs Pakistan match last Sunday seems settled to a large extent. After multiple letters demanding Pycroft's removal from Pakistan's Asia Cup matches, followed by an apology over 'miscommunication', the controversy is nearing its conclusion. But, as the ICC contemplates action against the PCB over breach of some protocols during a meeting involving Pycroft, a report has explained what happened right before Pycroft was to officiate the toss on the ground during the India vs Pakistan Group A clash in Dubai.

As per ESPNCricinfo, the information about the 'no handshake' protocol between Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha was given to Pycroft just four minutes before the coin toss was to happen in the match. Right before Pycroft walked onto the field, the Asian Cricket Council venue manager informed him to relay the 'no handshake' message in the middle.

The ACC venue manager's instructions came after receiving a message from the BCCI, with due approval from the Indian government, that "there will be no handshake between captains Suryakumar and Salman".

PCB, who remained miffed with the entire episode since Sunday, said that Pycroft should've informed the ICC about the 'no-handshake' protocol, but the Zimbabwean simply didn't have enough time to do so. If the match referee had had enough time, he would've kept the top cricketing body in the loop, but that wasn't possible due to the time constraints.

Pycroft, hence, decided to inform Salman about the no handshake rule, hoping to prevent him from embarrassment had he approached Suryakumar with the customary gesture.

Pakistan threatened to pull out of the match against the UAE on Wednesday if its request of Pycroft's removal wasn't met. However, the ICC rejected the request twice. The match went ahead, though after a one-hour delay.

PCB then claimed that Pycroft "apologised to the manager and captain of the Pakistan cricket team", though it has also been confirmed that the apology was merely an "expression of regret over the misunderstanding and miscommunication" and not an acceptance of protocol breach, which PCB had accused him of.

The PCB has also said in a statement that ICC had "expressed its willingness to conduct an inquiry into the code of conduct violation that occurred during the September 14 match". But, ICC maintains that there was no misconduct on Pycroft's part.