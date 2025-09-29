India registered a thrilling five-wicket victory over Pakistan to clinch the Asia Cup 2025 title on Sunday in Dubai. However, more than India's victory, their trophy snub took center stage and became the biggest talking point of the game. Due to political tensions between the two nations, Team India refused to accept the trophy from ACC Chairman and Pakistan Minister Mohsin Naqvi. After a delay in the start of the post-match presentation, Team India remained firm in their stance, and as a result, Naqvi took the winning trophy and medals back to his hotel.

To add to Pakistan's misery, several Indian players made gestures and statements that quickly went viral on social media. However, spinner Varun Chakaravarthy's post on X (formerly Twitter) celebrating the team's victory stole the show.

Taking to Instagram, Chakaravarthy shared a series of pictures where Team India was seen celebrating the win with an imaginary trophy. One of the pictures showed the spinner lying on his bed, posing with a teacup as if it was the winning trophy.

"Akkha duniya ek taraf, aur mera India ek taraf. Jai Hind," read the caption.

Jai hind !!! pic.twitter.com/FmjhkPMUaf — Varun Chakaravarthy (@chakaravarthy29) September 29, 2025

Chakaravarthy delivered a brilliant performance in the summit clash against Pakistan, claiming two crucial wickets, openers Sahibzada Farhan (57) and Fakhar Zaman (46).

Speaking of gestures, Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh also did not hold back in mocking Pakistan after the final. The left-arm pacer shared three videos on social media featuring himself, Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, and Kuldeep Yadav. In one clip, Arshdeep jokingly asks Tilak, "Final match, you perform. What happening?", a reference to a viral video from a few years ago.

The original viral moment came from an interview during the Bangladesh Premier League, where a presenter, struggling with English, attempted to question Andre Russell, leaving the cricketer visibly confused. That interview has since become a popular meme on social media.

Additionally, Arshdeep, Harshit Rana, and Jitesh Sharma trolled Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed by mimicking his trademark celebration style after the match.