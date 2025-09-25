Adding fuel to the fire, Asian Cricket Council chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday posted a slow-motion video of Cristiano Ronaldo on 'X', where the Portuguese legend is seen gesturing that an aircraft suddenly crashed, something that Pakistan pacer Rauf indicated on-field during the clash against India last Sunday. Naqvi, apart from also being Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman, is the 'Interior Minister' of his country and is known to make provocative statements against India.

Ronaldo, in the video, could well be explaining how his direct free-kick dipped and entered the goal.

If ICC has any shame left, they should ban Pakistan cricket for 2 years.



ACC Chairman Mohsin Naqvi openly mocked India by putting this pic intentionally, this is unacceptable



pic.twitter.com/6ensE59cbr — Space Recorder (@1spacerecorder) September 24, 2025

Rauf had made gestures to depict the bringing down of a plane to mock India's military action after Indian supporters chanted "Kohli, Kohli" referring to the couple of match-winning sixes that the Indian legend hit off the pacer at MCG during a T20 World Cup game in 2022.

After this, whether the Indian team, which is now the finalist of the Asia Cup, share the dais with the ACC Chairman is something that remains to be seen.

The matter hasn't gone unnoticed as far as both BCCI and ICC mandarins are concerned. Only time will tell if there will be some kind of action taken against Naqvi.

On the eve of Pakistan's final Super 4 match of the Asia Cup, against Bangladesh, the team's pacer Shaheen Afridi was asked about the gestures from Rauf and Farhan on the field.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Shaheen admitted that on-field celebrations really shouldn't be the focus of the team as they are out their to play cricket.

"Look, our job is to play cricket. Honestly, everyone has the right to express the way they want to," Shaheen said when asked about the criticism that Haris and Sahibzada have received for their acts against India.

Shaheen looked to downplay the uproar that Pakistan's on-field behaviour caused, saying "Everyone has their own thoughts".

"Everyone has their own respect. Everyone thinks the way they think. But our job is to play cricket. And we have come to win the tri-nation Series. We have come to win the Asia Cup. And we, God willing, as a team, are doing our best," he further said.

(With Added Inputs)

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)