India began fine-tuning its preparations for the much-anticipated Asia Cup, which will kick off on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi. Some intense battles filled with banter unfolded in the nets when vice-captain Shubman Gill squared off against pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. "Stiff legs," Gill teasingly said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo, while Bumrah darted around the ICC Academy Oval, diving and sprinting. Bumrah jokingly waved Gill away while continuing his drills. Sanju Samson was watching from afar after a 30-minute intense batting session in shirt-soaking humidity.

Samson remained among the players who had several spells in the nets. His stint came alongside Jitesh Sharma, a player he will compete against for the sole wicketkeeper spot in India's playing XI. Samson watched on while Jitesh went through the keeping workout.

The wait is over.



Team India is coming in hot for Men's Asia Cup 2025!



[ Men's Asia Cup 2025, Indian Cricket Team, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav ] pic.twitter.com/VT6d5h8PZp — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 5, 2025

Before heading to the nets, the Indian team engaged in warm-up stretches, including shuttle runs, high knees and soft throws. As players moved to the nets, Gill effortlessly sent the ball through the covers off a half-volley. But Bumrah bit back by perfectly nipping the ball back to beat India's vice-captain. The cat-and-mouse contest between the star duo had just begun.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav batted alongside Gill, while searching for his rhythm after recovering from sports hernia surgery. Before them, Jitesh, Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma came out armed with several bats.

Notably, Abhishek rolled his arm and bowled traditional left-arm spin, wrist spin and his backspinner. India's bowling coach Morne Morkel kept a close eye on Shivam Dube's run-up and action.

Apart from Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, India rotated its fast bowlers. Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana spent a considerable amount of time doing mobility and fitness drills rather than bowling.

India will kick off their campaign against the UAE on September 10, while the much-debated game against arch-rival Pakistan is scheduled for September 14, with both fixtures set to be played in Dubai. India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

Team India squad for Asia Cup: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku SinghReserve players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)