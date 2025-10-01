Abhishek Sharma's sister's wedding has been in the news for quite some time. The family hadn't revealed the date, but the 'shagun' ceremony took place after the Asia Cup. As soon as the video surfaced, it went viral on social media. India defeated Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 to win the trophy. Abhishek Sharma's impressive performance was evident throughout the tournament. Following this, he has now arrived to attend his doctor sister's wedding. This year, Komal Sharma got engaged to Lavish Oberoi, and now the wedding rituals have begun after the Mata Jagran.

VIDEO | Moga, Punjab: Cricketer Abhishek Sharma celebrates his sister Komal Sharma's wedding with bhangra after Asia Cup victory.



However, due to the Asia Cup, the rituals were put on hold, and the shagun ceremony took place on September 30th. Abhishek was seen dancing bhangra with his brother-in-law, and the bride also danced with great enthusiasm. While she looked stunning in her lehenga, the groom and Abhishek twinned in black attire.

The groom was seen in a tuxedo, Abhishek in a suit and boots. As soon as videos of the pre-wedding functions surfaced, Komal's elegant look in the lehenga won hearts. The groom also looked amazing in a tuxedo. He wore a star-studded blazer with a white shirt, a bow tie, and a black turban, completing the look. Abhishek also looked dashing in an all-black look. Wearing a suit and boots and glasses, he gave off cool vibes and looked very handsome. The bride dressed in a pink lehenga

Now, speaking of the bride, Komal is winning hearts with her style at every wedding function. Whether it's a sharara or a lehenga, her style is simply perfect. For the shagun ceremony, she donned a pink lehenga with a modern twist and won hearts with her elegance.

