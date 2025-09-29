After India's win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday, Abhishek Sharma's father, Raj Kumar Sharma, praised his son's performance in the tournament, saying that "it is a very big thing" to win the Player of the Tournament award in the recently-concluded competition. Abhishek had a terrific Asia Cup 2025 as he was awarded the Player of the Tournament for his exceptional batting performance in the competition. The left-hand batter slammed 314 runs in the seven innings at an average of 44.86 and a strike rate of 200 with the help of three half-centuries and was the highest run-getter of the tournament.

Speaking on Abhishek Sharma's performance in the tournament, Raj Kumar Sharma told ANI, "We are all very proud and happy that Abhishek Sharma was awarded Man of the Tournament in the Asia Cup. It is a very big thing..."

Kuldeep Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, and Tilak Varma received their individual awards from other dignitaries on stage, while Salman accepted the runners-up cheque from PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi. The Indian players did not acknowledge Naqvi. The ACC chairman didn't applaud the Indian players who came up to receive their personal accolades.

A well-compiled half-century by Tilak Varma and his useful partnerships with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube helped Team India secure their second T20I Asia Cup title and overall ninth title, including the ODI editions, beating Pakistan by five wickets in a nail-biting final at Dubai on Sunday.

Suryakumar-led Team India continues its rampaging run in T20Is, having won 18 T20Is and lost just two and tied two ever since Suryakumar first wore the captaincy armband.

Further speaking on India's Asia Cup title win, Abhishek's father added, "I congratulate the entire team. They have performed very well throughout the tournament. All the players have contributed to this. Yesterday's match was very interesting."

Sister of Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma, Komal, also expressed happiness as her brother performed well in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025.

"It is a matter of pride that my brother Abhishek has won the Asia Cup tournament. We have brought the trophy home, and we are all very happy. I really wanted this gift from my brother before my marriage. I knew deep inside that India was going to win this..." Komal said.

Following India's triumph over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final, the Mother of Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma, Manju Sharma, says, "Everyone is very happy at home. People are congratulating us. I am very proud of my son. This is for the entire country. My son is playing really well and the entire team has performed very well..."

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to field first. An 84-run stand between Sahidzada Farhan (57 in 38 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Fakhar Zaman (46 in 35 balls, with two fours and two sixes) gave Pakistan the headstart they needed.

However, thanks to the magic of spinners Kuldeep Yadav (4/30) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/30) in the middle overs, Pakistan faced a collapse from 113/1 in 12.4 overs to 146 all out in 19.1 overs, with Bumrah (2/25) also getting the final two wickets.

During the run-chase, India sank to 20/3 due to an initial burst from Faheem Ashraf. However, Tilak Varma (69* in 53 balls, with three fours and four sixes), stitched a 57-run stand with Sanju Samson (24 in 21 balls, with two fours and a six) to bring India back into the game.

Shivam Dube (33 in 22 balls, with two fours and two sixes) delivered some carnage with Tilak, solidifying India's hold on the game despite some occasional brilliance from Pakistan. In the end, it was Rinku Singh, who was featuring in his first Asia Cup match, who got the chance to hit the winning runs on the first ball.

