Abhishek Sharma's scintillating knock against Pakistan has left former players Ravichandran Ashwin and Kevin Pietersen awestruck, with the off-spinner declaring that the youngster would become "the best white-ball batter in limited-overs cricket for India." The 23-year-old blended elegance with power in his dazzling 39-ball 74 in the Asia Cup Super 4s clash on Sunday to give India a six-wicket win.

"I want to tell you that this is not the arrival of Abhishek Sharma, this is just the beginning. He has just started, and he has a long future ahead. He is going to blow the cricketing world apart," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

He tipped the left-hander to carry forward his mentor Yuvraj Singh's legacy.

"Take that in writing. He has so much ability, just like how Yuvraj Singh became India's marquee white-ball cricketer. The best white-ball batter in limited-overs cricket for India. He can reach that level easily. I think he is going to carry Yuvraj's legacy forward. He is a phenomenal talent."

Abhishek's innings was studded with six fours and five sixes, but for Ashwin, it was the pure finesse in his strokes that stood out. In the eighth over, Abhishek shuffled across, opened up his front leg, and whipped Saim Ayub through extra cover for a glorious boundary, reminiscent to MS Dhoni's trademark helicopter shot.

"Abhishek Sharma hit an inside-out MS Dhoni-style helicopter cover drive. Everybody will talk about the five sixes that he hit, but I want to talk about this cover drive, because there was finesse in this shot.

"Despite only having one bat swing, he can adjust his downswing. If a batter can make the game look that simple, then why would you not want to watch him day in and day out?" Ashwin said.

Abhishek's 105-run stand with childhood friend Shubman Gill formed the backbone of India's victory. He is the leading run getter in the tournament with 173 runs from four innings.

Former England captain Pietersen, too, was effusive in his praise for Abhishek.

"Abhishek Sharma is NEXT LEVEL. He's the type of player that will fail and look so stupid doing it, BUT he'll bring smiles and joy to MILLIONS of people throughout his career as he bangs bowlers all over the world. His eye is something else! Keep the AURA, buddy!" Pietersen posted on X.