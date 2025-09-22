Abhishek Sharma was the top performer for India with the bat as India registered a massive six-wicket win over Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 encounter on Sunday. The left-handed opener looked in sublime form as he slammed 74 off just 39 deliveries with the help of 6 fours and 5 sixes. Abhishek's intent was clear from the very first ball as he slammed Shaheen Afridi for a six over fine-leg and there was no stopping the batter after that. Following the win, Abhishek's mother Manju Sharma expressed her happiness at his brilliant knock and even took a playful dig at the Pakistan cricket team pacer.

"It was just so fun watching him play like that today. It was even more fun to watch him hit the six on the very first ball against we all know who. He has made it a habit. I just hope you all keep supporting him, and he keeps doing what he does best," she said in a video posted by journalist Vimal Kumar.

Abhishek's sister Komal Sharma was also extremely happy with his performance and she could not control her excitement after the youngster received the Player Of The Match award.

"I always wanted to watch an India vs Pakistan match, and today we came - and he did so well. He's the Man of the Match, what more can we say? You can see on our faces, we're super excited and happy. We're very proud of him. I truly believe the sky is the limit for him, and he's going to prove to everyone the kind of player and talent he has. The century will come very soon, and he has already made us proud. We're just waiting for that hundred in this tournament, that's all," she said.

There were a number of occasions when Abhishek engaged in war of words with the Pakistan pacers with the most notable one taking place against Haris Rauf. After the match, the batter said that the Pakistan bowlers were coming at him for no reason and revealed how it motivated him even more.

"Today was pretty simple, the way they were coming out to us without any reason, I did not like it at all. That's why I went after them. I wanted to deliver for the team. (on his stand with Gill) We have been playing since school days, we enjoy each other's company, we thought we would do it and today was the day. The way he was giving it back, I really enjoyed it. If you see someone playing like this, it's because the team supports me and they back me. That's the intent I show and I'm practicing really hard and if it's my day, I'm gonna win it for my team," he said at the post-match presentation.