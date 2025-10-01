The Indian cricket team has returned home from the United Arab Emirates without the winners' trophy. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets in a thrilling final in Dubai but they were not given the trophy as the team refused to take it from Asian Cricket Council chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is also Pakistan's interior minister and the chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board. Upon his arrival to India from UAE on Tuesday, India's T20I opener Abhishek was asked at airport by a group of reporters, "Trophy kidhar hai (Where is the trophy)?" To this, the batter came up with a hilarious reply. "Trophy pack kar li hai (I have packed the trophy)," he said.

After a flying start to his T20I career last year, Abhishek has transformed himself into a destructive batter who has consistency. He bagged the Player of the Tournament award in Asia Cup 2025. The southpaw scored 314 runs in 7 matches at an average of 44.85 and a strike rate of 200. He smashed three half-centuries in the tournament.

On opener Abhishek's unreal hitting throughout the event, India captain Suryakumar Yadav was full of praise for the batter. He also said that such a game-changing player should be left alone.

"Sometimes, you have to let go of people who completely change the course of the game. I've seen him before he played for India, in franchise cricket. He is a game-changer who should be left alone. Game-changers know what to do, and what outcome it will have, hence everyone around him gets a lot of freedom. That fearless attitude passes on to other players, to just go out and enjoy. They can make a difference, make an impact - bat 15 balls, make 25-30 runs, do the job for the team. It is going to be a complete team performance if you see the 15 T20Is we have coming. I keep telling the boys that, sometimes, a 10-ball 15 or a 5-ball 10 is equal to a 50, and is very important," Suryakumar told NDTV.

During the tournament, Abhishek also became the first-ever batter to reach the mark of 300 runs in a single edition of T20 Asia Cup.