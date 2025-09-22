Abhishek Sharma was ruthless from the word go against Pakistan during India's Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in Dubai on Sunday. Chasing 172, India needed a fast start, and Abhishek provided the team just that, scoring a 39-ball 74. His innings included five sixes and six fours. He and Shubman Gill stitched together a 105-run stand. That partnership formed the bedrock of India's six-wicket win against Pakistan. After the victory, Abhishek Sharma posted on X: "You talk, we win." It was a clear reference to Pakistan's sledging during the match. Both Indian openers had some heated altercations with Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf. The Pakistan pacers targeted them with verbal volleys.

You talk, we win pic.twitter.com/iMOe9vOuuW — Abhishek Sharma (@OfficialAbhi04) September 21, 2025

After the match ended, Abhishek Sharma spoke about his verbal battles with the Pakistani bowlers, saying that he did not like how they were coming at them without any reason and decided to give it back with the bat.

"Today was pretty simple. The way they were coming at us (Pakistani bowlers) without any reason, I did not like it at all. That is why I went after them. I wanted to deliver for the team," he said.

Shades of Aamer Sohail going up against Venkatesh Prasad in 1996 echoed decades later at the Dubai International Stadium after Gill had a go at Shaheen, who just turned back and walked off. On the final delivery of the third over, Gill ambled down the track and targeted extra cover to pick up a four.

Things heated up as tempers flared on the field after that shot. Gill looked at Shaheen and pointed with his hand to where the ball went. The tension boiled over on the final ball of the fifth over. Gill flawlessly executed a short-arm jab to send the ball racing away for a four. After the over ended, Abhishek and Rauf got into a fierce exchange, which forced umpire Gazi Sohel to intervene and separate the two