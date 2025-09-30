India stars Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill set new friendship goals with a brilliant celebration of the team's Asia Cup 2025 win. India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the summit clash to win their ninth Asia Cup title. Opting to bowl first, Suryakumar Yadav and co. bundled out Pakistan for 146 after Kuldeep Yadav took four wickets. Later, India lost three wickets for 20 during the chase, but Tilak Varma's heroic knock of 69* runs took them across the line with two balls to spare.

After the win, opener Abhishek Sharma was declared the Player of the Tournament with 314 runs in 7 matches. As a reward, the 25-year-old batter received a luxurious Haval H9 SUV.

To celebrate the moment, opening partners Abhishek and Gill, who are also very close friends from Punjab, sat in the SUV and took some selfies.

Shubman Gill in the car which Abhishek Sharma won for his POTT.



The video of their celebration went viral on social media in no time, leaving fans impressed with their close bonding.

"Getting a car is always a pleasure. (How has this tournament helped you?) I mean, of course, getting into this team after winning the World Cup, it wasn't easy for any opener. But if you see, we had a plan that we want to play a game, you know, that we have to show intent from the first ball. So that was my plan, I worked really hard on that. And if you're playing like this, you need special support from your coach and captain," said Abhishek during the award ceremony.

"I think that was the one thing I was getting from them throughout the tournament, before this as well. So obviously, my plan was pretty much clear that, you know, if I do well, if I get that impact, and it's for my team, my team should win. Of course, I mean, if you want to play something like this, sometimes you will fail, but you have to keep the process going," he added.