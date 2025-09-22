Abhishek Sharma shattered a world record as India defeated Pakistan by 6 wickets in their Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash in Dubai on Sunday. Abhishek looked in sublime form as he dominated the Pakistan bowlers and ended up scoring 74 off just 39 deliveries. During the knock, Abhishek became the fastest to slam 50 sixes in T20I cricket (with respect to balls). Abhishek achieved the stunning milestone in just 331 balls and broke the record that belonged to West Indies batter Evin Lewis (366 balls). Andre Russell is third in the list while Hazratullah Zazai and Suryakumar Yadav are fourth and fifth respectively.

Following the victory, Abhishek opened up about his crucial partnership with Shubman Gill that proved crucial in the run chase. Abhishek and Gill added 105 runs for the opening wicket.

"Today was pretty simple, the way they were coming out to us without any reason, I did not like it at all. That's why I went after them. I wanted to deliver for the team. (on his stand with Gill) We have been playing since school days, we enjoy each other's company, we thought we would do it and today was the day. The way he was giving it back, I really enjoyed it. If you see someone playing like this, it's because the team supports me and they back me. That's the intent I show and I'm practicing really hard and if it's my day, I'm gonna win it for my team," Abhishek said at the post-match presentation.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav also praised the effort from Abhishek and Gill.

"The way the boys are stepping up in every game, it's making my job very easy. The boys showed a lot of character. They were calm after the first 10 overs (of India's bowling innings). After drinks, I told them the game starts now. That's fine, he's not a robot, he will have a bad day someday (talking about Bumrah). Dube bailed us out of the situation. They complement each other really well (Abhishek and Gill). It's like a fire and ice combination. After the first innings, our fielding coach - T Dilip, has emailed all players who had butter fingers today," the Indian cricket team skipper said.