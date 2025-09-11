Team India kicked off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a thumping nine-wicket win over the hosts United Arab Emirates on Wednesday in Dubai. Opting to bowl first, Suryakumar Yadav and co. bundled out UAE for just 57. It was a brilliant bowling spell from spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who took four wickets and leaked only seven runs in 2.1 overs. Later, India chased down the target in just 4.3 overs with Shubman Gill scoring 20* off just 9 balls. Apart from being on the winning side, India opener Abhishek Sharma also achieved a historic feat.

Abhishek scored 30 off 16 balls before being dismissed by Junaid Siddique. This knock also included three maximums and two boundaries. Out of the three, the first six came on the very first ball of India's chase.

With his first-ball six against Haider Ali, Abhishek became the first Indian batter in the history of T20I cricket to hit a maximum on the first delivery of a run chase.

It was quite an easy chase for the Indian team after UAE were bowled out for 57 runs in just 13.1 overs. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for India, bagging four scalps while Shivam Dube also gave him good company with three wickets.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, India skipper Suryakumar explained why he opted to bowl first. "I wanted to see how the wicket was playing. It was the same in the second innings. Clinical performance from the boys; we wanted good attitude and energy on the field and that's what we got. Recently, a lot of the boys were here for the Champions Trophy.

"The wicket looked good but it was on the slower side and the spinners have a role. Here it is very hot right now and Kuldeep did well, getting good support from Hardik, Dube, and Bumrah. (On Abhishek) He is currently the world's number one batter for a reason; he sets the tone, irrespective of if we chase 200 or 50. Unbelievable from him. Everyone is excited for the game against Pakistan," Surya said after the game.

