Indian cricket team batter Abhishek Sharma continued his stunning run of form as he achieved a unique feat during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash against Sri Lanka on Friday. Abhishek, who scored yet another half-century, became the first player ever to score 300-plus runs in an edition of T20 Asia Cup. The record previously belonged to Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan who scored 281 runs in 2022. Virat Kohli and Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran are joint third in the elite list with 196 runs. This was also the seventh consecutive 30-plus score for Abhishek in T20Is - the joint-most in the shortest format of the sport along with Rizwan and India star batter Rohit Sharma. The half-century was extra special for the youngster as this was the sixth time that he slammed a fifty in 25 or fewer deliveries.

Most runs in a T20I tournament/series (Full Member teams)

331 - Phil Salt vs WI, 2023 (5 inngs)

319 - Virat Kohli in T20 WC 2014 (6 inngs)

317 - T Dilshan in T20 WC 2009 (7 inngs)

316 - Mohammed Rizwan vs ENG, 2022 (6 inngs)

309* - Abhishek Sharma in AC 2025 (6 inngs)

Abhishek's innings came to an end on 61 as he was dismissed by Charith Asalanka.