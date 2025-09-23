Abhishek Sharma produced a whirlwind knock of 74 runs in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match against Pakistan on Sunday. Abhishek slammed 5 sixes and six fours during his 39-ball stay in the middle as India chased down the target of 172 runs with 7 balls to spare. Despite facing express pacers like Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abhishek seemed unfazed by the challenge and executed his plan to perfection. Speaking to former India cricketer Virender Sehwag after the match, Abhishek explained why the current crop of Pakistani bowlers failed to challenge him.

Abhishek, during a chat on Sony Liv, made a bold comment on the quality of bowlers the Pakistan team has at present. Abhishek feels India's rivals from across the border no longer have the kind of bowlers that used face someone like Virender Sehwag.

"Jo Viru paaji ne bowlers ko maare hue hai, vo bowlers mujhe nahi laggta ab vo hai koi (The bowlers that Viru paaji has hit, I don't think there's anyone like those bowlers in the current team)," Abhishek said on Sony Sports.

During the conversation, Sehwag also raised an important point to Abhishek, saying he must start converting 50s and 70s to hundreds as ther would come a time when he would regret not doing so.

"Whenever you reach 70, don't miss out on 100 because Sunil Gavaskar said to me - when you retire, you'll remember the innings where you got out on 70 or 80. If you convert those, maybe your career will have more hundreds because these opportunities don't come again and again. When you're batting well, on your day, try to go not out - it's better," Sehwag said.