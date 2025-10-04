Legendary South Africa cricket team batter AB de Villiers faced a lot of criticism for his views on the controversy surrounding the trophy presentation at the Asia Cup 2025 final. India defeated Pakistan by five wickets to claim the Asia Cup title but the Suryakumar Yadav-led side refused to receive the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi. De Villiers did not support India's decision and commented that politics should be kept away from sports. "Team India sort of weren't happy with who was handing out the trophy. I don't feel that belongs in sport. Politics should stay aside," he said.

Meet AB de Villiers



He comes to India to earn money during IPL



One shameless franchise feed him money for no reason.



And he criticise BCCI stand for not collecting Asia cup trophy with the hands of politician Moshin Naqvi pic.twitter.com/KrP696T8HG — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) October 2, 2025

"Sport is one thing, and it should be celebrated for what it is. Quite sad to see that, but hopefully they will sort things out in the future. It does put the sport, the players, the sportsmen, the cricketers in a very tough position, and that's what I hate to see. It was quite awkward there at the end," he added.

AB de Villiers has shown his true face criticizing India and saying ‘don't mix cricket with politics.' Who is he to give lectures to India? That's exactly why he has never won even a single trophy till today. RCB fans have put him up on a pedestal for no reason — Aayush (@Aayush38809115) October 3, 2025

However, several fans on social media were not happy with his views and the South Africa legend was slammed for his comments.

The Asia Cup controversy saw India and Pakistan's political relations overshadowing cricket for the entire length of the tournament. India went on to lift the title unbeaten. Yet, what grabbed the spotlight on social media was the lack of handshakes or gestures on the field.

De Villiers, however, did praise India's performance in the tournament as the side went on to win the title without losing a single game.

"Let's focus on what's most important (the cricket itself). India are looking really, really strong. Building up to that big T20 World Cup. Remember, it's not too far away. And they look like they've got a lot of talent, and they play the big moments well. So fantastic (to watch)," De Villiers said.