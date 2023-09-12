India captain Rohit Sharma registered an all-new milestone as he went past the 10,000-run mark in ODI cricket. Rohit became the second-fastest Indian to have scaled Mt. 10k, with Virat Kohli leading the charts. Rohit reached the milestone in 241 innings while Kohli had done so in 205 innings. Following Rohit are the likes of Sachin Tendulkar (259 innings), Sourav Ganguly (263 innings) and Ricky Ponting (266 innings).

Barring Rohit, five other Indian batters have gone on to score 10,000 runs in ODI cricket. Having scored a half-century in the last match, the Hitman also brought up his fifty in the match against Sri Lanka.

As Rohit Sharma won the toss, he decided to bat first, with the team making one change with spin all-rounder Axar Patel coming in for pacer Shardul Thakur. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, remained unchanged from their last match against Bangladesh.

"We are going to have a bat. That's the challenge you come across as a sportsman, different challenges thrown at you as a player and as a team. We ensured everyone got into the pool after the game last night. They are fresh as we had five days off before these two games. Last game was good for us, we batted well and then came out to defend the total with some good bowling. But again this is a new day and a fresh game. The pitch looks different, looks a lot drier and there's no grass and hence we bring in Axar for Shardul. It might assist the spinners but we also have three quality pacers," Rohit said at the time of toss.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka:Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha and Matheesha Pathirana.