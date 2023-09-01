The cricket fans and experts are all talking about the on-field rivalry as India and Pakistan face each other in a much-anticipated match in Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday. The two sides have not played a bilateral series for more than a decade and as a result, any game between these traditional rivals gives rise of huge fanfare and debates. However, no rivalry was on display as Virat Kohli met Haris Rauf during the practice session of both sides. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Kohli can be seen interacting with Rauf as the two cricketers hugged each other and exchanged pleasantries. It was the first meeting of the duo since Kohli slammed a memorable six off Rauf's bowling at the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Pakistan will field an unchanged playing XI against India in their much-anticipated Asia Cup match.

Pakistan on Friday decided to name the same team which thrashed Nepal by 238 runs in their opening game on Wednesday.

Moment of the day.



Virat Kohli meets Haris Rauf ahead of the Asia Cup. [Star Sports] pic.twitter.com/WDnZVIo1kp — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 1, 2023

Pakistan made 342 for 6 riding on hundreds by captain Babar Azam (151) and Iftikhar Ahmed (109 not out). Nepal were bundled out for 104 with Shadab Khan taking four wickets.

In the pre-match press conference, Pakistan captain Babar Azam informed that the PCB would reveal the playing XI against India.

Babar also hoped that there could be a bit more contribution from the middle-order to support the top three -- himself, Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman.

"The top order has been contributing well in recent times. The boys in the middle order are trying their best to chip in and hopefully they will be able to do it against India," he said.

Pakistan playing XI: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammed Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

