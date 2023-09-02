Shaheen Afridi produced a brilliant delivery to dismiss Rohit Sharma during the Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. On the final ball of the fifth over, Shaheen came up with an in-swinging delivery that was able to pierce through Rohit's defense. The Pakistan fast bowler bowled two out-swingers before bringing the ball inside leaving the Indian cricket team skipper completely beaten. It was a big wicket for Pakistan as Rohit was dismissed for 11 off 22 deliveries just few balls after high-profile match resumed after a slight rain delay.

Earlier, India won the toss and opted to bat. Shreyas Iyer made a comeback to the playing XI while Mohammed Shami missed out as the team management went for Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Jasprit Bumrah were selected as the pace options.

"We are going to bat first. There is a bit of weather around, but can't think much about it. Got to play good cricket, you need to embrace the challenge, embrace the situation. We had some time off after the West Indies series. Everyone was up for those drills and challenges in Bangalore. Let's see what we can achieve in this tournament. It's a quality tournament with quality oppositions. At the end of the day we need to see what we can achieve as a team. Iyer is back, Bumrah is back and we got three seamers. Got two spinners - Kuldeep and Jadeja," Rohit Sharma said at the toss.

India (Playing XI):Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan (Playing XI):Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf