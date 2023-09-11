Pakistan cricket team batter Fakhar Zaman won the hearts of both fans and experts after he helped the ground staff at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo to cover the ground after rain interrupted play during their Asia Cup 2023 match against India on Sunday. With India on 147/2 in 24.1 overs, the game was halted due to heavy rain and as soon as the umpire signalled, the ground staff rushed in with the covers, Zaman joined them in dragging the covers on to the field and his effort was applauded by the fans present at the stadium as well as the commentators. The group stage match between India and Pakistan was abandoned due to rain but the Super 4 game has a reserve day on September 11.

An extra day was a last-minute addition to the Super Four clash -- the only game to get the advantage other than the final -- after a previous group meeting between the two teams was washed out due to rain in Pallekele.

Rain in Sri Lanka, who co-host the tournament alongside Pakistan, has put the organisers in a spin. The tournament is a precursor to the upcoming ODI World Cup.

Virat Kohli, on eight, and KL Rahul, on 17, were batting when rain forced the players off and groundstaff worked tirelessly to try and restart the game after showers stopped.

After three inspections and fans helped to dry wet patches, the umpires looked like restarting play after over four hours of stoppage, but the rain came to have the final say.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (56) and fellow opener Shubman Gill (58) gave India a blazing start in a stand of 121 off 100 balls to put Pakistan on the back foot.

