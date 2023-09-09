The Pakistan cricket team has announced their playing XI for the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against India on Sunday. There were no changes to the side that defeated Bangladesh in their first Super 4 match as the Babar Azam-led side decided to stich to the winning combination. It means that there will no comeback for Mohammad Nawaz after he was replaced by the fast bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf. Pakistan also decided to make no changes to their in-form pace attack of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah who have been enjoying a brilliant run of form in Asia Cup 2023.

Babar will once again back his deadly pace trio to achieve a similar feat against their biggest rival.

"I am proud of my pacers. We dominate everyone. Big matches and tournaments are won by fast bowlers. I have my belief in them. The secret behind their success is that they stay united and have belief in themselves. If one does not have a good day, the other one steps up and covers up for it," said Babar in the pre-match press conference.

In their first encounter of the Asia Cup group stage, India posted a total of 266, but rain intervened and washed out the game completely.

With clouds once again looming over Colombo, Babar said that the team is focused on what it can control. "We are focusing on things we can control. It rained four days. The way the sun is out, does not look like it will rain. But we will focus on utilising whatever time we get to the best of our abilities," he said.

Pakistan (Playing XI) against India: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

