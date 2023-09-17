Ahead of the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels Kuldeep Yadav "can make a difference" for the Rohit Sharma-led side. Kuldeep has been the pick of the bowlers for India so far in the tournament, with nine wickets in three matches. He was rested for India's final Super 4 match against Bangladesh, but scalped four wickets during his last outing against Sri Lanka earlier this week. Gavaskar explained why batters find it difficult to tackle Kuldeep, who is India's leading wicket-taker in ODIs in 2023.

"Kuldeep has shown that he can make a difference. Wrist spin, whether it is right-arm of left-arm, can get you wickets. And wickets are the best dot balls in limited-overs cricket. Also, the fact that he is bowling a little flatter, not giving that much air, getting the ball to spin, makes him difficult to play," Gavaskar said on India Today.

Sri Lanka youngster Dunith Wellalage took a five-wicket haul in the Super 4 clash on Tuesday.

Gavaskar has shared a piece of advice for India's batter on how to deal with the threat possessed by Wellalge.

"I think they would try and get to the pitch of the ball as quickly as possible. It's not an easy wicket to always toss the ball up. But every time he gives the ball a little bit of air, drive him with quick footwork. Unless the pitch is flat and there is not much turn, don't look to loft him. Make him think," he added.

On Saturday, India all-rounder Axar Patel was ruled out of the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka and Washington Sundar joined the team as a replacement.

Patel suffered a "left quadriceps strain" in the team's Super Four loss to Bangladesh where the bowling all-rounder took a wicket and scored 42 runs.

(With AFP Inputs)