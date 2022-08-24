After facing an 8-wicket defeat against Hong Kong on Tuesday, Kuwait will be going up against Singapore in Match No 5 of the Asia Cup qualifiers on Wednesday at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman. So far, Kuwait have played two matches and won one out of them, where they defeated UAE. Singapore on the other hand, are yet to register their first win of the tournament, as they have lost their opening games against Hong Kong and UAE. It will be interesting to see whether the clash against Kuwait will bring good results for Singapore or not.

When will Singapore vs Kuwait, Asia Cup qualifier match be played?

Singapore vs Kuwait, Asia Cup qualifier match will be played on Wednesday, August 24.

Where will Singapore vs Kuwait, Asia Cup qualifier match be played?

Singapore vs Kuwait, Asia Cup qualifier match will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman.

When will Singapore vs Kuwait, Asia Cup qualifier match start?

Singapore vs Kuwait, Asia Cup qualifier match will start at 5:30 PM IST.

Where will Singapore vs Kuwait, Asia Cup qualifier match be broadcast?

Singapore vs Kuwait, Asia Cup qualifier match will be broadcasted on Star Sports network.

Where will live streaming of Singapore vs Kuwait, Asia Cup qualifier match be available?

The live streaming for the Singapore vs Kuwait, Asia Cup qualifier match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)