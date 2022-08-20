In a huge blow to Pakistan, star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup with injury. Afridi has been advised 4-6 weeks rest by the Pakistan Cricket Board's medical advisory committee, the board said in a statement on Saturday. Shaheen Afridi will also miss Pakistan's home series against England. "Shaheen Shah Afridi has been advised 4-6 weeks rest by the PCB Medical Advisory Committee and independent specialists following latest scans and reports. This means Shaheen has been ruled out of the ACC T20 Asia Cup and home series against England," the Pakistan board said in its statement.

The left-arm pacer had suffered a right knee ligament injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

"I have spoken with Shaheen and he is understandably upset with the news, but he is brave young man who has vowed to come back strongly to serve his country and teamm" PCB's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro was quoted as saying.

The 22-year-old was part of Pakistan's squad for their ongoing ODI series in the Netherlands, but did not play the first two matches.

"Although he has made progress during his rehabilitation in Rotterdam, it is now clear he will require more time and is likely to return to competitive cricket in October," Soomro said.

Pakistan are yet to announce a replacement for Shaheen Afridi in their Asia Cup squad.

Pakistan will begin their campaign against arch-rivals India on August 28 in Dubai.