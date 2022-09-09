Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup, Live Updates: Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be squaring off against each other in the final Asia Cup Super 4 match on Friday at Dubai International Stadium. This clash will act like a practice match before the final on Sunday between the two teams. Both the teams thrashed India and Afghanistan to pave their way into the summit clash of the tournament. After being out of form for some matches, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam will look to redeem himself in today's match. It will be interesting to see that which side will be putting their best foot forward. (Live Scorecard)

Asia Cup Live Score Updates Between Pakistan and Sri Lanka straight from Dubai International Stadium

Pakistan's Probable XI: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

Sri Lanka's Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka