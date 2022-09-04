India and Pakistan will square off in the Super 4s stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday and it would be interesting to see how the Babar Azam-led side performs, having lost against India in the Group stage encounter. Ahead of the game, Pakistan Cricket Board's official Instagram handle posted an adorable video in which pacer Mohammad Hasnain can be seen feeding a cat inside the dressing room.

In the video shared by PCB, a cat is seen roaming inside the Pakistan dressing room during the side's Group stage match against Hong Kong at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. It was then Hasnain decided to feed the cat. In the entire video, Hasnain can be seen having a child-like smile.

Ahead of the Super-4 match against India, Haris talked about how big a player Kohli really is, and how good it was to receive the jersey from the former Indian skipper. Pakistan were given a body blow ahead of the contest as pacer Shahnawaz Dahani was ruled out of the match due to a suspected side strain.

"It is a game, and we take it as a game. Virat Kohli is a big player, the way he has performed for his country in international cricket, he is a legend of the game. When you talk to him, you always learn a lot. He gave me a signed jersey, thanks to him. I had earlier spoken to him about getting a shirt, so he gave me after that match, it was really nice," said Haris during a press conference in Dubai on Saturday.

Suryakumar Yadav has been the in-form batter for India and in the game against Hong Kong, the right-handed batter scored 68 runs off just 26 balls.

Talking about Suryakumar, Haris said: "The way he has been performing for India, he has been consistent. When you go up against a big player, you always try to focus on your strength. We will try to execute our plans against all their batters and we will look to exploit their weak spots. We will look to bowl dot balls to create pressure on them."

"Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya are their main players, they have been performing consistently. We will try to take their wickets early on so that India come under pressure. If we dismiss them early on, it would be good for us," he added.