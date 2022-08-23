Kuwait and Hong Kong will be facing each other in Match No. 4 of the Asia Cup qualifiers on Tuesday at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman. Hong Kong played the opening game of the tournament against Singapore and registered an 8-run victory. On the other hand, Kuwait clinched the victory by 1 wicket against UAE, in their first clash. Earlier on Monday, both UAE and Singapore went against each other, where UAE won by 47 runs. It will be interesting to see whether Kuwait will be able to dominate Hong Kong on Tuesday or not.

When will Kuwait vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup qualifier match be played?

Kuwait vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup qualifier match will be played on Tuesday, August 23.

Where will Kuwait vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup qualifier match be played?

Kuwait vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup qualifier match will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman.

When will Kuwait vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup qualifier match start?

Kuwait vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup qualifier match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will Kuwait vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup qualifier match be broadcast?

Kuwait vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup qualifier match will be broadcasted on Star Sports network.

Where will live streaming of Kuwait vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup qualifier match be available?

Promoted

The live streaming for the Kuwait vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup qualifier match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)