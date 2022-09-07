Young pacer Arshdeep Singh showed great resolve on Tuesday as he gave it his all in trying to defend seven runs in the final over against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup Super 4 match. He managed to take the game to the penultimate delivery, but it was Sri Lanka who ended up winning the match by six wickets. It is important to note that the left-arm seamer was subjected to severe criticism and trolling on social media after he ended up dropping a relatively easy catch in the game against Pakistan, which India ended up losing by five wickets.

After the loss against Sri Lanka, skipper Rohit Sharma spoke about Arshdeep's mindset and how the young pacer is pretty confident and likes to deliver in pressure situations.

He also said that the team does not pay much heed to social media trolls.

"Honestly, guys here don't look too much into social media, these days it is too much crap happening there," Rohit Sharma said in the press conference.

"Few losses here and there, a few games here and there, and one dropped catch, I do not think we look too much into it. Yes, he was himself disappointed with the catch that could have been taken but again, we saw the confidence when he came and bowled that last over, he nailed that yorker very well and got Asif Ali out. So that shows, if he was down and out, if you are not mentally there, execution doesn't happen," he added.

"So, in his case, he came out and he was pretty confident to execute. In fact, he just ran to his place and took the ball because he wanted that over to be bowled by him and even today, I thought he bowled pretty well the last two overs. He is a very confident lad which is why he's here. He has been with the team ahead of a lot of guys who are sitting back home," he added.

Further talking about Arshdeep, Rohit said: "The reason being, it's pretty simple, he is very clear in his mind. He is a confident lad, I have not seen many guys like that in their early days, he is very confident, he wants to do well and he is quite hungry for success. It is a good sign, even Rahul Bhai will tell you, we are very happy with how he takes his game and approaches it."

Talking about the game against Sri Lanka, Team India registered a total of 173/8 and Sri Lanka chased down the target with six wickets in hand and one ball to spare.