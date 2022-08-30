Hardik Pandya had a redemption of sorts in India's Asia Cup 2022 match against Pakistan on Sunday. His all-round performance earned him the 'Player of the match' award and it was memorable performance for Hardik in more ways than one. "I was remembering it all. I was stretchered off at the same venue against the same opponent in the 2018 Asia Cup," Hardik said after the match. Later, he posted an image of him being stretchered off the field during the 2018 Asia Cup match with the caption: "The comeback is greater than the setback."

Former Pakistan cricket team pace star Mohammad Amir retweeted the image with the caption: "Well played brother." Amir's tweet has gone viral.

Well played brother https://t.co/j9QPWe72fR — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) August 29, 2022

In the match against Pakistan on Sunday, Hardik produced a special all-round effort as India held nerves to pull off an exciting five-wicket win. Hardik (3/25 in 4 overs) showed his high value under extreme pressure as his well-directed short balls helped India bowl out Pakistan for 147. It should have been straight forward chase but India's experienced top-three faltered, putting extra pressure on the middle order.

Hardik (33 not out off 17) and Ravindra Jadeja (35 off 29) then shared a 52-run stand to take India on the cusp of a famous win. The star all-rounder's three fours off Haris Rauf off the 19th over effectively sealed the game for India.

With the team needing 6 off three balls, Hardik finished the game with a six off left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz.

The focus was on India's top three going into the tournament and all three -- K L Rahul (0), Rohit Sharma (12 off 18) and Virat Kohli (35 off 34) -- did not have the best of times in the middle.

With PTI inputs