The India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 clash saw several memorable moments with the Rohit-Sharma led ultimately prevailing by five wickets on Sunday. For Pakistan, teenage pace sensation Naseem Shah made his T20I debut and impressed everyone with his speed and control. He finished with figures of 4-0-27-2 and accounted for the wickets of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja. However, towards the end of the innings, Shah looked like suffering from cramps. Despite that, he was brave enough to continue and left the after the 18th over.

Now, in a video that has surfaced on social media, Shah can be seen getting emotional while leaving the field.

Naseem Shah going out after his final over. pic.twitter.com/2FMfG2MjAf — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) August 29, 2022

In the match on Sunday, Hardik Pandya produced a special all-round effort as India held nerves to pull off an exciting five-wicket. Hardik (3/25 in 4 overs) showed his high value under extreme pressure as his well-directed short balls helped India bowl out Pakistan for 147. It should have been straight forward chase but India's experienced top-three faltered, putting extra pressure on the middle order.

Hardik (33 not out off 17 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (35 off 29) then shared a 52-run stand to take India on the cusp of a famous win. The star all-rounder's three fours off Haris Rauf off the 19th over effectively sealed the game for India.

With the team needing 6 off three balls, Hardik finished the game with a six off left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz.

Promoted

The focus was on India's top three going into the tournament and all three -- K L Rahul (0), Rohit Sharma (12 off 18) and Virat Kohli (35 off 34) -- did not have the best of times in the middle.

With PTI inputs