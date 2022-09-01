Suryakumar Yadav struck a scintillating 26-ball 68* against Hong Kong on Wednesday, to take the Indian cricket team to a massive total of 192/2 in 20 overs. When Suryakumar arrived on the pitch, India were struggling at 94/2 in 13 overs. In the next seven over, India scored 98 runs. Suryakumar scored most of those runs in the latter overs by hitting six sixes and six fours. He combined with Virat Kohli (59* off 44 balls) and struck a great stand. Then, in the last over by Haroon Arshad, Suryakumar hit four sixes to take India to 192/2 in 20 overs. The No. 4 batter reached the half-century mark in just 22 balls.

After the last over, which resulted in 26 runs, Kohliin a grand gesture bowed to Suryakumar.

Watch: Virat Kohli bowing to Suryakumar

In the mid-innngs break Suryakumar revealed the secret behind the unorthodox shots that he played.

"I haven't practised those strokes before. But before, when I used to play with my friends in my younger days, then we used to play a lot of rubber ball cricket on hard cement, so it all has come from there," Suryakumar said at the half-way stage.

Promoted

"I feel it (the pitch) was sticky before and later on when I was sitting and having a chat with Rohit bhai and Rishabh, I said that when I go into bat, I will try and take the tempo a little higher. We aimed around 170-175 but the way things were going, I just kept expressing myself. Very happy with the way it progressed. I feel it's a good score on this wicket."

India had defeated Pakistan in their first match of Asia Cup 2022.