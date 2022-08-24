Hong Kong will be taking on UAE in the sixth and final match of the Asia Cup qualifier on Wednesday at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman. So far, Hong Kong have remained unbeaten in the tournament, as they defeated Singapore and Kuwait in their first two games. Meanwhile, UAE have lost one game, out of the two they have played. The clash between the two sides will be interesting one as Hong Kong will look to flawlessly end their Asia Cup qualifier campaign. It will be a double header as earlier in the day, Singapore and Kuwait will also be squaring off against each other.

When will Hong Kong vs UAE, Asia Cup qualifier match be played?

Hong Kong vs UAE, Asia Cup qualifier match will be played on Wednesday, August 24.

Where will Hong Kong vs UAE, Asia Cup qualifier match be played?

Hong Kong vs UAE, Asia Cup qualifier match will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman.

When will Hong Kong vs UAE, Asia Cup qualifier match start?

Hong Kong vs UAE, Asia Cup qualifier match will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Where will Hong Kong vs UAE, Asia Cup qualifier match be broadcast?

Hong Kong vs UAE, Asia Cup qualifier match will be broadcasted on Star Sports network.

Where will live streaming of Hong Kong vs UAE, Asia Cup qualifier match be available?

The live streaming for the Hong Kong vs UAE, Asia Cup qualifier match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)