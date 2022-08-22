Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was ruled out of the Asia Cup last week, which has raised doubts over the quality of the team's bowling line-up for the tournament. Afridi, who ran past India's batting line-up during the T20 World Cup last year, had picked up a knee injury during the Test series in Sri Lanka last month and will not be able to recover in time for the tournament. While several current and ex-Pakistan players have raised concerns over Shaheen's absence, former captain Salman Butt feels that the star pacer's absence will present other players like Haris Rauf with a good chance to take the center stage.

Butt further said that there will be an additional responsibility on Rauf, who can become the hero in Shaheen's absence.

"Shaheen is our best bowler but if other players like Shahnawaz Dahani and Haris Rauf want to impress, this is the perfect platform to do so," Butt said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

"Now look at Haris, first he was Shaheen's supporting actor, now he could be the main hero. So, this is an opportunity for others and I am not at all worried about it," the former Pakistan skipper said.

Notably, Shaheen was declared men's cricketer of the year in 2021 after taking 78 wickets in 36 internationals across formats.

Pakistan are yet to announce a replacement for Shaheen Afridi in their Asia Cup squad.

He was part of Pakistan's squad for their just-concluded ODI series in the Netherlands, but did not play in any of the matches.

Pakistan will take on arch-rivals India in their first match of the Asia Cup on August 28 in Dubai.