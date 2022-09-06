India pacer Mohammed Shami has come out in support of young seamer Arshdeep Singh, who is being subjected to criticism on social media after dropping a catch against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super 4s match on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. Arshdeep dropped the catch in the 18th over of the innings and hence Asif Ali got a life. In the end, Pakistan walked away with a five-wicket win.

Now, India pacer Mohammad Shami has come out in support of Arshdeep Singh, asking him to just focus on the upcoming games.

On his Instagram Story, Shami wrote: "Don't worry @_arshdeep.singh_ we are with you. Focus on your upcoming games, don't look and listening them."

It is important to note that even Shami was trolled last year after India suffered a defeat against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup in the UAE.

The biggest talking point of the game between India and Pakistan on Sunday came in the 18th over of Pakistan's innings as young seamer Arshdeep Singh dropped a relatively easy chance off the bowling of Ravi Bishnoi and Asif Ali got a reprieve. Arshdeep then came on to bowl the final over, but he was not able to defend seven runs, and in the end, Pakistan walked away with a victory.

“As a parent, it feels really bad. He is only 23. I don't want to say much about trolls. You can't shut everyone's mouth. Without fans, there is no game. There are some who stand by you no matter what and others who can't digest a single loss. But at the end of the day, only one team can win,” said Arshdeep's father Darshan.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, India batter Virat Kohli showed his support for Arshdeep, saying mistakes can happen from anyone in high-pressure games: "Anyone can commit the mistake, the situation was tight. It was a high-pressure game and mistakes can happen. I still remember I was playing my first Champions Trophy and the match was against Pakistan, I had played a very bad shot against Shahid Afridi."

"I was watching the ceiling till 5 am, I was not able to sleep and I thought my career is over but these things are natural. Seniors players get around you, there is a good team environment right now, I give the credit to the captain and coach. The players learn from their mistakes. So one must accept his mistake, address it and look forward to being in that pressure situation once again," he added.