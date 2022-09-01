Under Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricket team is going through a great phase. It defeated Pakistan and Hong Kong and is in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022. All eyes are on Rohit Sharma to lead India to an ICC title with the T20 World Cup starting in two months' time. Overall, it will be a crucial phase for the veteran batter. And as India gears up for its Super 4 match on Sunday, Rohit kept the fans guessing with an Instagram post, with the caption: "Butterflies in my stomach. A debut of a kind #TrailerOut4thSept #MegaBlockbuster."

While there was no official news regarding what exactly is the trailer all about, the post received over 4.5 lakh likes on Instagram in 40 minutes.

Rohit on Wednesday overtook Virat KOhli to become India's second most successful T20I captain.

He reached this feat during his side's Group A match against Hong Kong in Dubai during the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. Now, Rohit Sharma has 31 wins in his 37 T20I matches as captain. He has only lost six. His win percentage as skipper in this format is a massive 83.78.

Promoted

MS Dhoni remains India's most successful T20I captain of all time. He captained India in 72 games, out of which the team won 41, lost 28, tied one and two produced no result. His win percentage in the format is 59.28.

Virat Kohli has now slipped to third. In his 50 games as skipper in T20Is, he won 30 of them, lost 16. Two matches ended in a tie while two produced no results. His win percentage as a skipper in this format is 64.58.