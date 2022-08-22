India star Virat Kohli will be action after a long break during the upcoming Asia Cup in the UAE. The 33-year-old former India captain has been plagued by a run of poor form. Kohli was rested for the white-ball series in West Indies, as well as the ongoing ODI series against Zimbabwe. Amid uncertainty with regards to his place in the team, former India batter Aakash Chopra feels that while Kohli is a phenomenal batter, he needs to score runs, especially with the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia later this year.

"As far as his (Virat Kohli) place in the Indian team in concerned, that question does not arise as of now. But there is no hiding from the fact that he needs to score runs. He has not played that much international cricket since the T20 World Cup last year. He has played just four T20Is since then," Chopra said during Star Sports' show 'Game Plan'.

Chopra also said that the Asia Cup could be a make-or-break tournament for Kohli.

"He is a phenomenal player, perhaps one of the best the world has ever seen, but there comes a point where runs, contributions, and role play come into the picture. If you're batting at no. 3 for India, it doesn't matter who it is, you have to score runs. If you're talking about team philosophy, with that perspective and the keeping the upcoming T20 World Cup in mind, this Asia Cup after long break will be crucial for Virat Kohli," he added.

