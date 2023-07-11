Since the controversial dismissal of England batter Jonny Bairstow in the second Ashes Test by Australia, the Ashes series has got a little heated up. Attacks from both sides followed. Though England lost the first two Tests, they won the third game as they ow trail 1-2 in the five-match contest. The fourth Ashes Test starts on July 19 and England will be eye to level the scores. During that match at Lord's, England fast bowler Stuart Broad could be seen sledging Australian players, particularly Aleax Carey, after the Bairstow incident. Broad said that it was a strategy.



"It was such an important moment of that game at Lord's. I had to make sure that I was mentally switched on and able to do a job for Ben Stokes at the other end. Part of my strategy was to pick a fight with couple of Australians! So that I would not be focussing on too much technique and I would be focussing on the ball and make sure I stay there. Part of Ashes cricket, the rivalry, the history is very much a great battle out there. Both teams have been really stuck in this series. A lot of the players know each other really well. We lunch in the same room. It's not like there's a huge battle going on off the field," Broad said on Sky Sports.

England have kept faith with Jonny Bairstow as the wicketkeeper retained his place in a 14-man squad for next week's fourth Test against Australia. Bairstow has endured a difficult series behind the stumps, missing eight chances in the first three Tests.

There have been calls for Surrey's Ben Foakes to replace Bairstow as wicketkeeper, but captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum remain supportive of the Yorkshire player.

After winning the third Test in Leeds by three wickets on Sunday to keep their Ashes hopes alive, England have named the same group for next Wednesday's clash in Manchester.

The hosts are 2-1 down with two Tests to play as they look to win the Ashes for the first time since 2015. Foakes has been hailed as the best wicketkeeper in the world by Stokes, but the 30-year-old missed out at the start of the season when Bairstow returned following a broken leg suffered in a freak accident while playing golf.

Bairstow's movement has not looked sharp since his recovery from three separate fractures in his left leg, ligament damage and a dislocated ankle. He was England's Test player of the year in 2022, setting the tone for the 'Bazball' era with four exhilarating hundreds.

But Bairstow has only impressed once with the bat in this Ashes series, making 78 on the first day of the series. Ollie Robinson also takes his place in the squad despite back spasms rendering him a peripheral figure in the previous match.

Robinson is being monitored by the medical team, but is favourite to make way for the return of England's record Test wicket-taker James Anderson at his Lancashire home ground. Anderson was rested for the third Test after struggling to make an impact in the first two amid suggestions the 40-year-old is becoming a fading force.

Meanwhile, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald admits Mitch Marsh has given him a selection headache ahead of the fourth Test. Marsh smashed a superb century after replacing the injured Cameron Green at Headingley.

With Green fit again, McDonald might have to find a way to accommodate both all-rounders. Opener David Warner could be dropped after a poor performance in the third Test, while leaving out Scott Boland would also allow Marsh and Green to start.

"We've got a lot to consider and a lot to weigh up. We've got everything to consider in terms of Mitch Marsh coming in, what the balance looks like, our all-rounders," McDonald said.

"He's made a pretty good case. I thought he was outstanding this game. There's a lot to like with how he matches up against England.

"I thought he was impressive with the ball as well, and he's done that before in England."

With AFP inputs