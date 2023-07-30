Stuart Broad was given a guard of honour as he made his way to the wicket for the final time on Sunday but England added just six runs to their total, setting Australia 384 to win the fifth and final Ashes Test. The paceman made a shock announcement on Saturday that he would retire from cricket after the match at The Oval. The 37-year-old seamer is the fifth most successful bowler in Test history, with 602 wickets, so far. "I've had a love affair with the Ashes my whole life and the thought of being able to bowl my last ball and face my last ball against Australia fills me with joy," he said.

Broad emerged to a standing ovation in the south London sunshine on Sunday, applauded by the tourists as he stepped onto the ground in search of more runs for England on the fourth day.

His final ball faced in Test Cricket?



A MASSIVE six!

The home side, in a game they must win to pull level at 2-2, were 389-9 in their second innings overnight -- a commanding lead of 377 runs.

Broad, whose highest Test score is 169, was batting with his long-time bowling partner James Anderson.

Broad faced the first over delivered by fellow paceman Mitchell Starc, pulling the sixth delivery for a towering six.

But Anderson was out lbw to off-spinner Todd Murphy off the fifth ball of the second over as England were dismissed for 395.

Australia, as the holders, have already retained the Ashes, at 2-1 up.

