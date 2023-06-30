Steve Smith and sensational fielding go hand in hand. Be it a diving catch at slip or an outstanding effort at the boundary line, Steve Smith's brilliance is omnipresent when Australia are on the field. On Day 2 of the second Ashes Test between Australia and England, Smith once again proved why he is among the highly-rated fielders in the world. The moment came on the third ball of the 46th over during England's batting on Thursday.

Joe Root got a top edge on a short ball from Mitchell Starc. The ball would have fallen short of Steve Smith but the fielder ran forward from the backward square leg and pulled off a blinder. Smith caught the ball from his right hand with a diving effort. The ball popped out of his hand towards the completion of the catch but he made sure it remained with him.

The catch was referred to the third umpire, who after deliberating ruled it in favour of the Australians.

Australia preyed on England's determination to stick to aggressive 'Bazball' cricket as several batsmen fell into a hooking trap during the second Test at Lord's on Thursday.

England, enjoying the best batting conditions of the match, were well placed at 188 for 1 in reply to Australia's first innings 416, with the visitors' spin bowler, Nathan Lyon, off the field with a calf injury. But England slumped to 222 for 4 as Australia bowled bouncers with as many as four men deep on the legside -- a tactic that could scarcely have been more obvious had it been signalled in neon lights.

England posted 278 for 4 against Australia at Stumps on Day 2, trailing by 138 runs.

