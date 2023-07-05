Whenever the 'spirit of cricket' debate is triggered, Ravichandran Ashwin's opinion on the matter almost becomes crucial to settle the matter. Having been targeted on social media multiple times over his 'non-striker dismissals', Ashwin didn't wait for long to express his viewpoint on the Jonny Bairstow controversy from the second Ashes Test at Lord's. As a response to his tweet, Ashwin was also asked how would he react if he was dismissed in such a manner. The India off-spinner's response became a hit on the internet.

As a debate over Alex Carey's decision to stump Jonny Bairstow started on social media, Ashwin took a firm stance, saying it was only because of a 'pattern' that the Australia wicket-keeper would've seen that he decided to aim at the stumps from such a long distance.

"We must get one fact loud and clear "The keeper would never have a dip at the stumps from that far out in a test match unless he or his team have noticed a pattern of the batter leaving his crease after leaving a ball like Bairstow did." We must applaud the game smarts of the individual rather than skewing it towards unfair play or spirit of the game," Ashwin had tweeted.

When asked by a senior journalist on Twitter if he would happy to be given out in such a way, Ashwin responded saying: "I would be disappointed, very disappointed, in fact gutted with myself for getting out like that".

The Bairstow controversy has seen reactions pouring in from the entire cricketing spectrum. While several current and former players have expressed their opinions, even the Prime Ministers of Australia and the United Kingdom -- Anthony Albanese and Rishi Sunak -- traded verbal bouncers following the conclusion of the Lord's Test.

Having lost the first two matches of the Ashes assignment, England are expected to make a few changes in their team as they look to bounce back in the remaining three games.