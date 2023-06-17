Famous Indian actor Mahesh Babu was mighty impressed with the way the England cricket team kicked off the Ashes 2023 against Australia. Joe Root ended his Ashes century-drought as his side made 393 for 8 before skipper Ben Stokes' bold declaration on the opening day of the first Test at Edgbaston on Friday. England were in danger of squandering the advantage of winning the toss on a good pitch as they fell to 176-5 after losing two wickets in quick succession. But former England captain Root was 118 not out -- the 32-year-old's first Ashes hundred in eight years and 17 Tests -- when Stokes called a halt to give his side 20 minutes in the field against Australia before stumps.

The bold decision of declaring the innings from England left Mahesh in awe. "393-8 d... Am I reading this right... Wow... Just wow... Witnessing a new era of Cricket... Bazball," wrote the Indian actor on Twitter.

393-8 d... Am I reading this right... Wow... Just wow... Witnessing a new era of Cricket... Bazball #ENGvsAUS #Ashes2023 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 16, 2023

In the corresponding Ashes campaign four years ago, Australia opener David Warner averaged a meagre 9.50 in 10 innings and was dismissed seven times by veteran England bowler Stuart Broad.

But despite Broad taking the new ball on Friday, Warner survived to be eight not out in a total of 14 without loss at stumps.

Earlier, Root received excellent support from Yorkshire team-mate Jonny Bairstow, who made a run-a-ball 78 during a sixth-wicket partnership of 121.

Australia's Nathan Lyon was taunted by sections of a capacity 25,000 crowd.

But he still took 4-149 as he moved to within nine wickets of 500 in Tests after bowling 29 overs -- an unusually high number for an off-spinner on the first day of a Test.

(With AFP Inputs)